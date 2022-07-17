Head-To-Head Contrast: Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Rivals

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -2.00 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.34 million 16.60

Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of -1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -8.03% 7.30% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biotricity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 544 3285 3091 59 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

