Head to Head Review: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65% El Pollo Loco 5.97% 9.62% 4.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BAB and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.99%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than BAB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and El Pollo Loco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 16.61 El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.79 $29.12 million $0.75 12.97

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. El Pollo Loco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats BAB on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

