Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.17. Approximately 422,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,375,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,612,428.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,727,885.84. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,612,428.64. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,819 over the last 90 days.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

