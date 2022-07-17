Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

