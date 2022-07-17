Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.51 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

