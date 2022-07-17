Hersha Hospitality Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

