Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.