Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 283 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

