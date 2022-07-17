Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

