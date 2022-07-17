Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.95.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

