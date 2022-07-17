Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

