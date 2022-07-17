Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $738,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.92 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

