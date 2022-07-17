Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $301.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

