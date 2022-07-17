Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.