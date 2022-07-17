HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 371,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 434,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

