Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.95

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 251,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

