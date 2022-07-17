Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.62 on Friday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

