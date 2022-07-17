HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.