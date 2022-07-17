Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Humanigen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Humanigen Price Performance

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Insider Activity

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

