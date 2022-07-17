Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

