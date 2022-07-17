IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of IAA worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Up 2.6 %

IAA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.