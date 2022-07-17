IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of IAA worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
IAA Stock Up 2.6 %
IAA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
