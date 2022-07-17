Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Immune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.
About Immune Therapeutics
Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immune Therapeutics (IMUND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.