Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.39). 462,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 700,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.38).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 135 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

