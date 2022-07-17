Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 1.5 %

INFY stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.