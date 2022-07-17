Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Trading Down 25.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 25.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 2,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Infrastructure and Energy Alter Trading Down 25.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

