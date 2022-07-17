InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INNV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

InnovAge stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $635.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.21. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $3,709,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 190,367 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

