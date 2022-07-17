Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

