Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $388,000 Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

