Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

