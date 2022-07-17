Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.