Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

