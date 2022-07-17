Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,007,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,052,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $32,404,000 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

