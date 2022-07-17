International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.82

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.82 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 715 ($8.50). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.23), with a volume of 44,792 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £282.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 636.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Biotechnology Trust

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Maxwell acquired 3,725 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £21,940.25 ($26,094.49).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

