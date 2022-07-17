International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,237,000 after acquiring an additional 315,733 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 626,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 609,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,235,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

