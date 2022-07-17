Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

