Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

