Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.