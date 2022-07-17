Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.95. 5,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

