IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Stock Performance

IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

