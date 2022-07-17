iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IBB stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.