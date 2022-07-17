iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

