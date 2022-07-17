iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,853 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,013,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

