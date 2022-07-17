iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as low as $26.09. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 149,904 shares.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.