iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

