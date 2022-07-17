iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $138.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.