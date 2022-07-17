iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8,610.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

