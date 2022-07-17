iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

