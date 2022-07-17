ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £149.24 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).
ITM stock opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -31.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38).
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
