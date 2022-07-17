ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £149.24 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).

ITM stock opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -31.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.40) price objective on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472 ($5.61).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

