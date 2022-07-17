Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Centene Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

