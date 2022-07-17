Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

